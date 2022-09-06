New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in New Delhi will now onwards be guarded by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security forces, as approved by the central government on Monday. The cover was sanctioned by the Union Ministry based on inputs shared by central intelligence agencies.

As informed by the officials, both the offices of the RSS -- 'Keshav Kunj' located at Jhandewalan in central Delhi and 'Udasin Ashram' located in the camp area -- are under the CISF cover from September 1 and will remain so until further notice.

The officials further informed that CISF personnel will be deported at the entry and exit of both the building complexes. Additionally, some more officials will be posted at vantage points to secure the campus.

Mohan Bhagwat -- the chief of RSS, an organization considered the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP -- is already a 'Z plus' category protectee of the VIP security unit of the force. The CISF also secures the main headquarters of the RSS in Nagpur.

As the RSS chief also works from the Delhi offices and the re-development of the 'Keshav Kunj' facility is nearing completion, it was thought prudent by the security agencies to provide it with an armed cover of the CISF which has been doing this job in Nagpur for many years, the officials informed.