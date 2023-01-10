New Delhi: A CISF constable allegedly died by suicide at Delhi's IGI airport by shooting himself from his service rifle on Tuesday, officials said. The constable was deployed in 'B' shift duty at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport following which he was found dead inside the washroom on Level 2 of the airport around 3:45 pm, they said.

The constable has been identified as Jitendra Kumar. The police are investigating the incident even as senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials reached the spot. This is a developing story. It will be updated soon.