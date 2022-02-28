New Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel arrested a flier with four cartridges. The arrested person was later handed over to Delhi Police. The airline passenger was arrested from Terminal (T-3) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The spokesperson for the CISF, said, "The arrested flier has been identified as Kapil Vaishya and he was supposed to board the United Airlines Flight Number (UA 868) to San Francisco. The airline passenger was not carrying any valid document in support of the ammunition; he was possessing." "Hence, all the four cartridges were confiscated from him as per the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security norms and the carrier of bullets was handed over to Delhi Police."

Kapil had arrived at the T-3 terminal of the IGI Airport in the early hours of Monday, to take the United Airlines flight to San Francisco. He was detained for questioning by the CISF personnel when his bag containing cartridges was seen in the X-Ray at the security hold area of the Delhi airport. All the recovered cartridges were 0.32bore. Delhi Police after registering a case under Arms Act and detained him for further grilling.