Srinagar: People, who were confined to their homes due to the Coronavirus, are slowly venturing out to relax and enjoy themselves with their families. While traders and organisers, who lost their businesses, are organising events to attract people and earn some money.

A large number of people are thronging a fair-cum-fun-mela and circus in Central Kashmir and enjoying with their families. Especially for children, this fair is no less than a celebration.

They are laughing and playing on the swings.

The children, as well as the youth, are also enjoying the circus, organisers said and added when the young generation is being attracted towards bad habits, it is the best source of entertainment to keep them on the right path. The organisers said due to the Coronavirus they were unable to run the circus, which had affected their business, but now, they are happy as they are able to hold expos and organise circus.

People, who came to the event, said that they are very happy as they enjoyed the outing after a long break.

