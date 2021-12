Chandigarh: BJP leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC)Manjinder Singh Sirsa has alleged that prasad is being given in cigarette wrappers at Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

He accused Pakistan of repeatedly hurting the sentiments of Sikhs. He appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure that those behind the incident get arrested and send to jail.

Sirsa urged Khan to pay attention to the minorities in his country.