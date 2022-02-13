Churu: The Delhi police on Sunday arrested two accused in the gang-rape case of a 25-year-old girl from Assam in Churu. Four accused had reportedly gang-raped the woman and tied her hands and feet after beating her up. In an attempt to kill her, the accused also pushed her down from the building gallery, but she survived as the rope tied to her hands got stuck on a building pillar.

In view of the seriousness of the matter, the team formed by the Churu Police officials started raiding the possible places to nab the accused immediately after the incident came to light. During the investigation, accused Sunil alias Bulla was arrested from Chainpura Bada, while the second accused Vikram was arrested from Indrapura. As informed by the CO City Mamta Saraswat, the Dhadhar resident Raju Nat has also been identified as a prime accused, and the search is one for him.

Raju has reportedly been engaged in immoral activities for a long time, and he was also the one who had called the girl to Churu on the pretext of finding her a job.

The incident had come to light on Friday night, after which the victim was medically tested and a case of gang rape was registered against the four accused. The investigation in the case is underway as informed by the police officials probing the matter.

