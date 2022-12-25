Thiruvananthapuram/Hyderabad/Srinagar/Imphal/ Bhopal/Ahmedabad: The Christian community in Kerala on Sunday celebrated Christmas with traditional fervour, pomp and enthusiasm with some senior bishops and priests highlighting issues like the plight of fisherfolk at Vizhinjam, the buffer zone and sectarian activities in the state, in their midnight mass.

Candles and flowers offered in Church in Christmas

The festive spirit started with the midnight mass, which was held in churches across the state, where bishops and priests delivered the Christmas message to their respective congregations. While Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis led the midnight mass at the St Mary's Cathedral of Syro Malankara Catholic Church in the state capital, Cardinal Mar George Alanchery of Syro Malabar Catholic Church conducted the service in Kochi.

In his Christmas message, Alanchery said if people give in to sectarianism and stay away from each other, "it would harm them only".

"We all are supposed to stand together united and in harmony," he said. He also highlighted the plight of the fisherfolk, who were still living in godowns, despite the Vizhnjam protest seeking, among other demands, their rehabilitation.

"They will be celebrating their Christmas in those godowns this year too," Alanchery said. Archbishop of the Latin Catholic Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, Thomas J Netto, in his Christmas message also referred to the plight of the fisherfolk who had protested at Vizhinjam against the under-construction sea port.

"We should remember those living in godowns in the name of development," he said. The prevailing buffer zone issue and the concerns of the people, especially those living in forested and high range areas of the state, were highlighted by Remigiose Inchananiyil, Bishop of Thamarassery Diocese in Kozhikode district, in his Christmas service. "People are living in fear that they will be evicted from their homes," he said.

Meanwhile, the festivities began very early in the day for Christians with feast-related preparations getting underway right from the wee hours of the morning. People decorated their homes with bright, colourful lights and a Christmas tree to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and attended church in the morning. With the COVID-19 pandemic having abated to a great extent, devotees attended church without any restrictions unlike the previous two years.

Christmas was celebrated with traditional fervour, pomp and gaiety in Telangana on Sunday with churches holding masses. Special prayers were conducted and midnight masses were held across the city churches with large number of people taking part in night congregation. Morning mass was organised on Sunday and people greeted each other.

Midnight revelry

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended greetings to the Christian fraternity and the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas. Christmas is a joyous occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus and cherish his ideals, the Governor said, according to a release from the Raj Bhavan.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended Christmas greetings to the people of the state and the country. Rao said that the teachings of Jesus Christ, who spread the values of peace, compassion, tolerance and love to the world, contributed to the universal human brotherhood, a release from the CMO said. People decorated their homes with colourful lights and churches, restaurants were also illuminated in the city.

Christmas, the birthday of Jesus Christ, was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Kashmir valley on Sunday. Undeterred by below-freezing temperatures, devotees, including women and children, joined the prayers in churches decorated on the occasion. The main Christmas function was held at Holy Family Catholic Church at Moulana Azad road, Lal chowk Srinagar, where devotees joined mass prayers.

People belonging to different faiths greeted their Christian brethren on occasion. The whole nation is soaked in the Christmas celebration. From politicians to celebrities everyone extended their good wishes to the people of the country.

Christmas celebration in Kashmir

Festive mood gripped Manipur, particularly in the Christian-dominated areas, as the people celebrated Christmas in the run-up to the New Year 2022 on Sunday. Rev Father Lizzo, Parish Priest, St. Joseph's Cathedral said that devotees from all faiths had visited Churches to offer prayers for the festival about spreading the message of love and brotherhood.

Christmas in Manipur is the time to rejoice, and the Christians of Manipur know how to do it very well. The religious and solemn part of the celebrations comprises reading Gospel and Bible, singing Christmas carols and hymns, and attending lectures on Christ and other related topics. Other than that, there is jubilation through feasts, eating, get-togethers of families and friends, and different joyful ways of celebrating.

Mass held in churches across the country

Prayers for peace and prosperity were offered across Assam as the state joined in the Christmas celebrations with gaiety and fervour on Sunday. People from all religions joined their Christian friends on the occasion, with many thronging chapels and churches for the midnight mass. Churches wore a festive look with special decorations, including glittering lights and scenes depicting the birth of Christ. Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended their greetings to the people on the occasion. Carols were sung and gifts were exchanged among people of the Christian community.

The governor in a message, said, I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to the people belonging to Christianity in particular and others in general on the occasion of Christmas. On this day we celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ who gave us the message of peace, sacrifice, love and compassion.

So, on the day of Christmas let us all rededicate ourselves to the teachings of Lord Jesus for strengthening universal brotherhood and harmonious co-existence, he added. The chief minister also wished everyone on the occasion through Twitter. Merry Christmas to Everyone. My heartiest greetings. May you be blessed with joy and prosperity always, Sarma wrote.

Midnight revelry

Citizens of Madhya Pradesh celebrated Christmas with traditional fervour by offering prayers and organising other programmes and firecrackers were also burst at midnight in Mhow town to mark the festive occasion. People dressed up as Santa Claus were seen distributing gifts to people, specially children, at many places in the state and churches were beautifully decorated for the festival.

In Bhopal, people in large numbers gathered at the Saint Francis of Assisi Cathedral Church located in Jahangirabad area, Assumption Church in Arera Colony and other churches late Saturday night for the midnight masses. Celebrations were also held in other places in the state including major cities like Jabalpur, Indore and Gwalior.

Wishing everyone on the occasion, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, May this festival bring happiness, prosperity and prosperity in your life. May the flowers of compassion and harmony flourish in everyone's heart. Everyone should be happy, be happy, this is what I wish. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also greeted people on the occasion.

At midnight, firecrackers were burst to mark the celebrations. People gathered at the churches for the special mass held on Sunday morning in various churches, said Major S Paul (retired), who looks after the Christ Church management.Paul said Christ Church, the oldest one in Mhow Cantonment area, was built in 1824.

Children enacting the birth of Jesus Christ

He said the celebration started on Saturday with a Christmas tree put up in the church where Santa Claus arrived and distributed chocolates and other gifts to children. Six other churches in Mhow, including the Builder Memorial Church, built in 1877 by Canadian Presbyterian missionaries, were also decorated and Christmas programmes were organised there, he said.

Members of the Christian community offered prayers and attended midnight masses across Gujarat to celebrate the Christmas festival as churches, malls and other buildings were illuminated with colourful lights to mark the celebration. A large number of people came out to greet each other and many visited the homes of their relatives and friends and exchanged gifts as part of the celebrations which began late Saturday night and continued on Sunday.

People wearing new clothes, some even dressed up in winter attire due to a drop in temperatures in parts of the state, gathered in churches for the midnight masses.Churches, malls, other buildings and houses were decorated with lights, colourful festoons and Christmas trees in Ahmedabad and other places.

A child dressed as a fairy

Apart from Christians, people from other communities also took part in the celebrations at public places in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and other cities. People dressed up as Santa Claus were seen greeting visitors at various malls, gardens and churches in some cities.In 2020, the celebration was held in a subdued manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year also, the viral infection threat loomed over the festival.

This time, people did not miss a chance to have a grand celebration. There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said RT-PCR test for the detection of COVID-19 would be made mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand for their travel to India.

Christmas cheer rang out through the bustling Hazratganj area here as worshippers flocked St. Joseph's Cathedral to take part in the midnight mass and lit candles. The cathedral compound was decked up with Christmas lights and stars. Outside, vendors selling Santa caps and revellers clicking photos with the imposing cathedral in the background lined the streets, while horse-mounted policemen were seen making rounds in the area.

"The main church in the city St. Joseph's Cathedral in Hazratganj had the Holy Mass on Saturday night with the singing of Christmas carols and it was presided over by the Bishop of Lucknow Gerald John Mathias and other priests. "This year, mainly the Parish members and their families participated in the Midnight Holy Mass and will also participate in the Divine Services held during the day on December 25," Donald H. R. De Souza, chancellor and spokesperson of the Catholic Diocese of Lucknow, said in a statement here.

Every year on Christmas Day, from about 10 am to 10 pm, more than 1,00,000 people visit the church and the Marian Grotto (shrine of Mother Mary) to light votive candles and pray, the statement said. "The Christian community in Lucknow is more than 160 years old. The first church was built around 1863 or so. That continued till 1970. It was demolished in 1970 and in 1977 the new church building was inaugurated," De Souza told.

In his Christmas message, Rev Bishop Gerald Mathias of Lucknow said, "On Christmas we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace! May this Christmas bring us real peace and joy offered by Lord Jesus Christ, which is very much needed in the world of today." He appealed to the community to return to the spiritual message of Christmas and not to be tempted to commercialise it.

Rev Parag Wesley of the Assembly of Believers Church Daliganj said, "We have decorated the church with Christmas stars and lights. We also started our carol singing on December 22 and it continued till December 24. On Christmas day, we will start our service at 10 am followed by Christmas cake and tea."

According to the new guidelines issued by the government, he said, church members have been asked to use face masks when coming to the church and avoid coming if anyone has fever or cough and congestion. "We have also kept the masks at entry gates and will ensure that no one enters the church without masks," he added.

Christmas celebrations were also held at All Saints Garrison Church in Lucknow Cantonment. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended Christmas greetings to the people of the state and appealed to them to take all precautions in view of COVID-19. "@myogiadityanath has extended greetings and wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas. The chief minister said that this festival gives the message of helping the needy and sharing happiness," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet.