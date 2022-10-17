Jalandhar: A group of Christians here staged a massive protest against Amritpal Singh, the president of the organisation ‘Waris Punjab De’, for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Christians. Held at the PAP Chowk here, the protests were led by Jitendra Masih Gaurav, a representative of the Christain community, who demanded strict action against Amritpal Singh for making derogatory comments against Jesus Christ.

"Amritpal Singh has insulted Lord Jesus Christ. He said derogatory things in his ignorance and arrogance. He should have read the history of Christians before insulting Jesus. We demand that the Punjab government take strict action against him," Gaurav said while addressing the group of protesters there, further adding that the Christians, who are service oriented, deserve justice for such wrongful comments against their faith.

Raising slogans against Amritpal Singh, the demonstration is intended to be continued until the Punjab government takes action against Singh, Gaurav further said. The protesters had blocked roads around the PAP Chowk in the morning and announced the blocking of the National Highway as well. However, the administration requested the protesters to spare the highway and avoid inconvenience to the commuters, which the protesters decided to comply with on the condition that some action will be taken soon against Amritpal.

Also read: Comparing Sisodia, Jain with Bhagat Singh unfortunate, says Punjab Cong chief

"We have decided not to block the highway, but if no action is taken in the matter still, we will decide the further strategy of our protests. The demonstrations will continue until there is some concrete action taken against Amritpal Singh," Gaurav said. Amritpal Singh is the president of 'Waris Punjab De', an organisation founded by the late actor Deep Sidhu, who died in February 2022 in an accident, after being named as the prime accused in the Republic Day riots of 2021. Amritpal Singh has been in the limelight for openly supporting the Khalistani organisation, while the family of actor Deep Sidhu has distanced themselves from him and the organisation since he took charge.