Mumbai: In a shocking incident, choreographer and director Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins was found dead at his Yamuna Nagar residence in Andheri on Thursday, according to police. Police took up the investigation after registering a case.

It is learnt that he was suffering from health problems and police suspect that he might have resorted to the extreme step due to that reason. He reportedly had taken the drastic step when his parents went out to buy medicines. When they returned they found him hanging from the ceiling fan. Immediately, they informed the police and in turn, they rushed to the spot and shifted him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. Later, the body was sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.

Also read: Family of four found dead in Nagpur, police suspect murder and suicide