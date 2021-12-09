New Delhi: The timeline of the chopper crash in which 13 people, including General Gen Rawat, his wife, were killed. The Mi-17 V5 chopper crashed shortly after it took off on Wednesday morning from an Air Force base in Sulur near Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Rawat will be brought to Delhi on Thursday and funeral rites will be performed on Friday. Condolences from across the world and nation are pouring in. The cremation of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife is planned to be done on Friday in Delhi Cantonment, informed sources.

The body would be brought to his residence on Friday and people would be allowed to pay last respects from 11 am to 2 pm, followed by a funeral procession, which will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

Gen Rawat was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed.

