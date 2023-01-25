Erode(TN): A helicopter with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar -- the founder of The Art of Living -- made an emergency landing on Wednesday. The landing was made in a tribal village called Ukiniyam located in the premises of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district of Tamil Nadu. Sources say it was because of the bad weather that the helicopter had to be landed.

All passengers have been reported safe. The helicopter took off after 50 minutes once the weather cleared.