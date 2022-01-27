Malappuram: A senior Chola Naikkan tribe man, who was once invited to the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi by the President of India about 20 years ago, was killed by a wild tusker in a forest area in Malappuram on Thursday. Karimbuzha Mathan (70), was on his way to purchase ration when he along with other tribals came in front of the wild tusker.

When others managed to run to safety, Mathan, who was suffering from age-related ailments, could not run and was attacked by the elephant. The incident happened between Walpett hills and Panapuzha. Mathan was the face of his tribe, the only tribe that still lives in caves deep inside the jungle in Asia.

He along with his family was featured in many international shows. He along with his wife was invited to the Republic Day parade, to showcase a rare tribal culture, which is on the verge of extinction.

Chola Naickan tribe has only a few hundred of its members left as of now. They collect forest produce and live mostly disconnected from mainstream society.

Police officials have obtained the body of Mathan and have sent it for postmortem. "The body has been sent for an autopsy," said an officer of Nilambur police station.

Increasing instances of man-animal conflict are posing a serious threat to the lives of these tribesmen who still live deep inside the jungles.