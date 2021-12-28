Chittorgarh: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday inaugurated the laser light and sound show worth Rs5 crores in five major tourist places in Rajasthan virtually. However, the programme ran into a controversy after BJP MP CP Joshi stopped the show objecting to the scene of the emperor of Khalji dynasty Alauddin Khilji watching Padmavati through a glass frame.

Joshi said, "We had instructed to change the script and scene three days ago, but in spite of the instruction the scenes about Rani Padmini were not removed. We opposed Khilji watching Padmavati through a glass frame. Till the time it is not removede, the show will not run."

Chittorgarh BJP MP Joshi

Also Read: Pilot loyalist MLA praises Rajasthan CM Gehlot's leadership

After stopping the show, the MP said, "In an earlier dispute, the glass was removed from Padmini Mahal located in the fort by the Department of Archeology. Then what is the need to add such scenes in the light and sound show."