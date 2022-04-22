Chittorgarh: The Chittorgarh District Court sent seven people to judicial custody on Friday for conspiring serial bomb blasts in Jaipur. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) which is investigating the case brought the accused to the court after the police remand ended today. The court heard the arguments of both sides and ordered to send Ratlam residents Saifullah, Zubair, Altmas, Mazhar Khan, Imran, Aamir Khan, and Amin Pathan to judicial custody.

ATS Udaipur in charge and Additional Superintendent of Police Ananth Kumar brought the seven accused to Chittorgarh in the morning in a minibus amid tight security arrangements.

Earlier, on March 30, Nimbahera Sadar police seized 12 kg of RDX and bomb-making material from a car during the blockade. Consequently, Zubair Saifullah and Altmas were arrested on the spot. Meanwhile, ATS swung into action and revealed the conspiracy to bomb blast in Jaipur and took the matter under its control. Later, on the basis of interrogation of the accused, the ATS arrested four more accused from Ratlam itself.

