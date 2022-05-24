Dehradun: In the land scam case of hundreds of acres in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, the district police on Sunday registered a case against nine more people -- most of whom are linked with the renowned IAS and IPS officers of the state. As the layers of the exploits of Yashpal Tomar, the UP-Uttarakhand gangster and main accused in the Chithara land scam, are being peeled off. Tomar's assets worth more than Rs 200 crore are the result of his nexus with several IAS and IPS officers of Uttarakhand as revealed in the recent findings of the case.

During the investigation of the case registered at Dadri police station in the Greater Noida district, it came to light that Tomar has bought property worth crores of rupees in the name of relatives of renowned IAS and IPS officers of Uttarakhand. The officials have registered an FIR against the families of these IAS and IPS officers in Uttarakhand.

Some prominent names included in the FIR are M Bhaskaran, the father-in-law of Uttarakhand Secretary to Chief Minister IAS Meenakshi Sundaram, KM Sant alias Khachermal, father of MDDA (Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority) secretary IAS Brijesh Sant, Saraswati Devi, mother of Uttarakhand DIG Rajiv Swarup. The speculations suggest that these three officers formed a nexus with Yashpal Tomar when they were posted as DM and SSP in Haridwar. Tomar created illegal property worth crores of rupees in Uttarakhand with the help of these three. According to the information, the case is related to the illegal forgery of lands belonging to Scheduled Castes. For the last few days, the police of Uttarakhand and UP have been taking separate actions against the notorious land mafia don Yashpal Tomar.

What is the Dadri Chithara land scam?

In July 1997, names of about 282 people were proposed for the allotment of agricultural land by the village Chithara and the Management Committee of Dadri police station in Noida. The then-District Magistrate approved the proposal on August 20, 1997. The main accused Yashpal Tomar had allegedly killed Karmaveer, Belu and Krishnapal -- the residents of Yashpal's village Barwala -- under whose names hundreds of bighas of land was leased, making them residents of Chithara. However, during the investigation, it was found that these people were extremely poor and illiterate.

Tomar was then arrested by the Uttarakhand STF and Haridwar police from Delhi. On the orders of Haridwar District Court, Uttarakhand STF had confiscated Yashpal Tomar's property worth Rs 153 crore in Uttarakhand. Cases were registered against Yashpal Tomar at Jwalapur, Shahar Kotwali and Kankhal police stations in the Haridwar district. Sunday's arrests gave a new turn to the matter with the latest development.