Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, which was founded by megastar K Chiranjeevi, has taken another step forward and launched the trust services online. The trust website was launched by Chiranjeevi's son and actor Ram Charan on Monday in 25 languages. He said the website was launched to ensure Chiranjeevi Blood and Eye Bank services are available to more people. He said that he was very happy to continue the services for many more years. Charan disclosed that the website also has information about Chiranjeevi's life when he entered the film industry, his movies, songs and his relationship with producers.

He further stated that the decision was taken to bring Chiranjeevi's services closer to people and reserves in Blood and Eye Bank and get help immediately. Similarly, one can know about the services of Chiranjeevi Trust, he added.

"If anyone wants to donate, the slot can be booked through this site. If anyone wants to donate blood or eyes. It will respond immediately," he added. He said that currently they are operating Blood and Eye Banks and will set up separate banks for all other organs soon."

"I want to continue my father’s legacy not only in acting but also in services. I continue my service activities with small steps. Blood bank services will continue under my auspices for another 30 years. The second step is to make a special app for the blood bank. We will be collecting donations from donors to help more people. My father soon announces the details of the trust," he said.