Patna: An 18-year-old girl was caught by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials while she was en route from Patna to Bangalore via an Indigo flight at Patna Airport on Saturday.

During the security check, CISF jawan found something suspicious when the scanner showed a GPS chip and sim installed inside a pair of sandals kept in her bag. At present, the police are interrogating the girl by detaining her at Patna Airport Police Station.

Regarding the matter, the airport station in charge Arun Kumar said that “the CISF caught her during the security check and handed her over to us. This girl is a resident of Patthar Masjid Dargah Road in Sultanganj, Patna. When her handbag was screened, the sound started emanating from it. But when the handbag was opened, nothing was found in it. When asked about it, she did not have any proper explanation. After which the girl was handed over to the police for investigation.”

The airport station in charge said that when sandals were screened, electronic equipment was detected inside. After which the heel was cut and chip and sim were recovered from it. In such a situation, suspicion of alleged terror links is also being probed.

The station in charge said that the media will be informed after everything comes to light. At present, the police are investigating the matter.

Also Read: Cyber conmen use RT-PCR reports to dupe people