Rupnagar (Punjab): A 13-year-old kid here was killed after a Chinese string used for kite flying got wrapped around his neck, causing him a severe injury. The incident was reported from the Majri Kotla Nihang road near Rupnagar. As informed by the family members of the deceased child, the kid was coming home at around 4 pm on Saturday when the Chinese string --which is not easily visible to the naked eye -- got wrapped around his neck.

The boy, severely injured, rushed back home and informed his grandmother about the injury. His parents, who work as daily wage workers, were not home at the time. The child was barely able to speak because of the injury. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Rupnagar. Considering the severity of the situation, the doctors there recommended him to PGI Chandigarh and suggested that he be moved there as soon as possible.

By the time the child reached Chandigarh, he had lost more blood. Although the doctors there had begun treatment, they could not save him as he had already lost excessive blood because of the deep injury. Such cases of death in the state have become frequent over the past few years, especially during the kite-flying season. The bereaved family of the child has asked the Punjab government to take note of the matter and impose a strict ban on the usage of Chinese strings for kite flying.