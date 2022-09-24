Hyderabad: Rumours about Chinese president Xi Jinping being under house arrest in Beijing have taken the internet by storm. In this regard, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has also tweeted about it.

"New rumour to be checked out: Is Xi Jinping under house arrest in Beijing? When Xi was in Samarkand recently, the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party were supposed to have removed Xi from the Party’s in-charge of Army. Then House arrest followed. So goes the rumour," read his tweet.

The rumour is being fuelled after several Chinese social media handles tweeted that Xi has been placed under house arrest after the Chinese Communist Party seniors removed him as head of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA). So far, there is no truth to these rumours.