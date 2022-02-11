New Delhi: Chinese People's Liberation Army entered into Indian territory in Ladakh region last month and did not allow local people's herds from grazing, claimed former BJP councillor Urgain Chodon of Nyoma area on Friday. She put out a video on social media platforms purportedly showing that Chinese troops running after herds. Chodon lives in Koyal, a village on the banks of Senge Zangbu, a tributary of the Indus River, that divides the Himalayan region of Ladakh between India and China.

Chodan tweeted that in January, PLA soldiers came into Indian territory and were "not letting our herds graze in our own territory". She alleged that when this was happening, no action was taken by Indian security forces. Instead of when a herdman cross the undemarcated border to get his livelihood (yak) back, the Indian army caught him from our own territory and sent him to a police station, she alleged. India and China are engaged in border disputes for the last 22 months. To resolve the issue, India and China military delegates have carried out 14 rounds of talks.

Also Read: China continues to illegally occupy approximately 38,000 sq km of Indian territory: Government

Giving a clear message to China, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had, last month, asserted that the force won't let any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along the country's borders to succeed.India claims that China has illegally occupied about 38,000 sq km of India's territory in Aksai Chin, which borders eastern Ladakh. Pakistan ceded to China about 5,180 sq km in 1963 from the Indian territory illegally occupied by it.

IANS