Hyderabad: Lok Sabha MP of Arunachal- East district, Tapir Gao, on Wednesday alleged that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted a 17-year-old boy of Zido village on Tuesday from the Indian territory. The teenager, identified as Miram Taron, was kidnapped by the PLA from the Lungta Jor area on Tuesday, Gao said.

Taron's friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, Mr Gao told news agency PTI over the phone from Ziro, the district headquarters of Lower Subansiri district. Both are local hunters from the Zido village.The incident took place near where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh, the MP said. The Tsangpo River is known as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and the Brahmaputra in Assam.

The MP took to twitter and wrote, "Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh."



According to the MP, the abducted youth's friend has escaped from the PLA and had reported the incident to the authorities for actions. The MP has tagged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others in his tweet. The MP also pleaded to all the agencies of the Government of India to step up for his early release.

In September 2020, the PLA had kidnapped five boys from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week. The latest incident comes at a time when the Indian Army continues to be engaged in a stand-off with the PLA in eastern Ladakh since April 2020.

(with Agency inputs)