Tezpur: The return of Arunachal youth Miram Teron from the captivity of the Chinese army has given hope to another family in the state. A woman from Si Yomi district of the frontier state has claimed that like Miram, her father-in-law too was taken by the PLA soldiers seven years ago and is missing since then.

Amoni Diro Pulom said that her father-in-law Tapor Pulom had gone hunting in Tagi Bogu Pass, a location along the Indo-China border, and had not returned since the first week of August 2015. Tapor had gone hunting with his friend Taka Yorchi. Yorchi returned home after a few days without Pulom.

Amoni claimed that Yorchi later informed the Pulom family that he had seen some Chinese soldiers taking away Tapor while both of them were hunting. A scared Yorchi did not initially inform the Pulom family about it. However, later he told them everything. Tapor's son Biki Pulom and his daughter-in-law Amoni went to the jungle near Tagi Bogu Pass where they found the utensils carried by Tapor, his jacket, and the hunting gun.

"We had informed the Army personnel about the incident but no one helped us then. We also met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in December the same year during a festival and sought his help in freeing Tapor from the Chinese captivity but nothing happened. Now that we saw in the media that Miram Teron was brought back, we request everyone including the Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to bring back my father-in-law," said Amoni.

"We do not know if Tapor is alive still. If they (Chinese soldiers) have killed him, then they should return us the mortal remains and the hunting gear so that we could perform the rituals for the dead," she said. Like Tapor, Miram Taron, a resident of the Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh, had also 'inadvertently strayed and went missing' while hunting on January 18, 2022. The PLA returned the boy to the Indian Army on January 27.

Read: Arunachal boy returns to India, alleges torture by PLA in custody