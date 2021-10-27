New Delhi: In a strong-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said that China's unilateral decision to bring about legislation that can have implications on the existing bilateral arrangements on border management as well as on the boundary question is of concern to India.

In response to a media query over China's decision to pass land boundary law, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "China's unilateral decision to bring about legislation that can have implications on our existing bilateral arrangements on border management as well as on the boundary question is of concern to us".

He underlined that such unilateral move will have no bearing on the arrangements that both sides have already reached earlier, whether it is on the Boundary Question or for maintaining peace and tranquility along the LAC in India-China Border areas.

"We also expect that China will avoid undertaking action under the pretext of this law which could unilaterally alter the situation in the India-China border areas", added Bagchi

"We have noted that China has passed a new "Land Boundary Law” on 23 October 2021. The law states among other things that China abides by treaties concluded with or jointly acceded to by foreign countries on land boundary affairs. It also has provisions to reorganise districts in the border areas", MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

China's national legislature has adopted a new law on the protection and exploitation of the land border areas, which could have bearing on Beijing's border dispute with India.

According to reports, Members of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) approved the law at the closing meeting of a legislative session on Saturday last week.

The law, which becomes operational from January 1 next year, stipulates that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China are sacred and inviolable.

The law states that the state shall take measures to safeguard territorial integrity and land boundaries and guard against and combat any act that undermines territorial sovereignty and land boundaries.

It may be noted that India and China have still not resolved the boundary question. Both sides have agreed to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution to the Boundary Question through consultations on an equal footing," Bagchi reiterated.

He noted that both sides have also concluded several bilateral agreements, protocols and arrangements to maintain peace and tranquility along the LAC in India-China border areas in the interim.

"Furthermore, the passage of this new law does not in our view confer any legitimacy to the so-called China Pakistan "Boundary Agreement” of 1963 which Government of India has consistently maintained is an illegal and invalid agreement", added MEA spokesperson Bagchi in a statement.