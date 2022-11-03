New Delhi: While deliberating on the topic 'India’s Arctic Policy: Building a Partnership for Sustainable Development, Captain Anurag Bisen, research fellow, at Manohar Parikkar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses said the Arctic region is set to play an increasing role in shaping the course of world order. The region covers more than one-sixth of the earth’s landmass, he added.

With de-freezing in the Arctic region, new water bodies are formed. Some countries surrounding the Arctic Ocean have started claiming these water bodies for exploiting the resources. "Melting of ice in Arctic region will trigger a huge environmental disaster to the region and subsequently to the world," said Captain Bisen who has 34 years of experience working in the Indian Navy as a submariner and commanded a Kilo Class missile submarine.

On other hand, while replying to a query about whether China's increased presence in the Arctic region could distract the United States from the Indo-Pacific, as well as how it will impact India, Captain Bisen said, "China's growing presence in the Arctic region and ongoing war in Ukraine has isolated Russia internationally, pushing them closer to China. So it has become a major concern for New Delhi."

China's military buildup and developing of other infrastructures in the region to defend its interests aggressively has become a cause of concern. On the other hand, India in March this year released the Arctic Policy aiming to enhance cooperation with the resource-rich countries of the region.

"While the ongoing war in Ukraine has isolated Russia pushing them closer to China, the security dynamics in the Arctic region could undergo a major change with the opening of new sea routes as well as the militarization of the region. The new development in the region could distract the US from the Indo-Pacific region leading to a negative impact on India," Captian Bisen said, while giving a reply to a reporter's poser.