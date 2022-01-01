New Delhi: The Indian Defence Ministry has called China's action to change the status quo in several areas at Line of Actual Control as "provocative" and stated that threat assessment have resulted in reorganisation and realignment of forces to cater for the major augmentation of the Chinese forces and military infrastructure.

The ministry in its year-end review said: "The unilateral and provocative actions by the Chinese to change the status quo by force, in more than one area on the LAC, has been responded to inadequate measure."

To resolve the issue, the militaries of the two countries have been engaged in dialogue at various levels. After sustained joint efforts, disengagement was carried out at many locations.

Force levels in areas where disengagement has yet to take place have been adequately enhanced.

Threat assessment and internal deliberations have resulted in reorganisation and realignment of forces in keeping with the Army's mandate of ensuring territorial integrity and to cater for the major augmentation of People Liberation Army forces and military infrastructure, the ministry said.

Troops continue to deal with Chinese troops in a firm, resolute and peaceful manner while ensuring the sanctity of India's claims.

The ministry also stated that the up-gradation and development of infrastructure along the Northern Borders is being carried out in a holistic and comprehensive manner, including roads, tunnels for all-weather connectivity, four Strategic railway lines, additional bridges across the Brahmaputra, upgradation of bridges on critical Indo-China border roads and storage for supplies, fuel and ammunition.

"Major efforts have also been undertaken to identify dual-use infrastructure," it stated.

The ministry also pointed out that numerous rounds of talks have taken place with the Chinese counterparts to deescalate the situation without compromising on India's stand of 'Complete Disengagement and immediate Restoration of status quo ante'. To this effect, 13 rounds of senior military commanders' meetings have already been concluded.

India and China have been engaged in border disputes for the last 20 months.

IANS

