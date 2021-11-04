Srinagar: Kashmir has always been well-known for the beauty, rich culture and hospitality of its people. Adding to the scenic beauty of the place is the mighty Chinar tree. It is the symbol of the region and it is believed that once you visit Kashmir, you will get emotionally attached to the Chinar trees.

It may be recalled that Chinar was introduced to Kashmir by Sufi Saint Syed Qasim Shah, who was credited with planting of oldest Chinar tree in Chattergam of district Budgam.

Researchers say that the oldest Chinar in Kashmir was planted in the 1374 century. Poet and cultural observer Zarif Ahmad Zarif reminded that the name of Chinar was mentioned by Sheikh-ul-Alam Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani and the fourteenth-century poet Lal Ded in their poetries. Similarly, poet Dr Allama Iqbal also mentioned the name of the Chinar tree in his poetry.

The Chinar is also called the 'Magic of Kashmir' and it has a unique identity and beauty. Hence, it has also gained a place in literature and poetry. Chinar plant takes a century to become a tenacious, glorious and ornamental tree.