New Delhi: China on Thursday lambasted the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya’s meeting with the Dalai Lama and explicitly referred to the Tibetan spiritual leader as a 'separatist'.

Calling the appointment of the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues an "interference in China's internal affairs", Zhao Lijian, China's Foreign Ministry official said that "China is firmly opposed to this and has never acknowledged it."

Earlier, Uzra Zeya, who was on a two-day to Dharamsala, met the Dalai Lama on Thursday and discussed the rich traditions of freedom and democracy in the United States and India besides other key issues.

Sharing his thoughts, Dalai Lama said, "Despite the PRC’s best efforts, it has failed to win the Tibetan people and transform their minds." Instead, "the thinking of the Chinese people itself is rapidly changing," he further said. Zeya who was on a two-day visit to Dharamshala met The Tibetan Parliament in exile and the 14th Dalai Lama and discussed key issues.

Even in the past, China has criticized the Dalai Lama and has opposed any contact between him and World leaders or the diplomats.

Reacting sharply to this meeting between Dalai Lama and US representative, Beijing in a statement said that “The US should take earnest actions to abide by its commitment admitting that Tibet is a part of China and not supporting Tibet’s independence. It should not provide any support for separatist activities by the anti-China Dalai clique,” adding “China will continue to take measures to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and development interests.”

It is worthy to note here that last year in December, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi sent a letter to Indian MPs to not engage with "out-and-out separatist political group and an illegal organization" after the Indian Parliamentarians attended a reception hosted by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

