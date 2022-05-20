New Delhi: With large lumbering naval platforms including aircraft carriers increasingly being questioned for their relevance in modern warfare, China has announced the launch of what would be the world’s first unmanned ‘carrier’ ship that will carry drones, unmanned submarines, surface vessels, submersibles, and other platforms.

To be remotely operated and equipped with open water autonomous navigation functions, the ship ‘Zhu Hai Yun’ is expected to be deployed this year itself after completion of the sea trials that have just begun.

While reports originating from China term the unmanned ‘Zhu Hai Yun’ as a research vessel and describe its role as for “en masse deployment of unmanned devices for a three-dimensional network surveillance system above and below the water surface, covering an area with a diameter of 100 km, 4 km above the water surface and 4 km inland,” China is well-known for developing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based dual-use assets that have both civilian and military applications.

Similar recent examples of such autonomous platforms that have dual use are the ‘Sea Wing’ glider brought out by the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ and Yunzhou Tech’s ‘swarming drones’ which have cutting-edge military applicability. Reported on Thursday in the state-owned Science and Technology daily, the ‘Zhu Hai Yun’, launched on Wednesday at Guangzou is owned by Southern Marine Science and Engineering Guangdong Laboratory (Zhuhai) under the Sun Yat-sen University.

Capable of speed of up to 18 knots, the ship is 290 ft long, 46 ft wide and 20 ft in depth, with a draught of 12 ft and water discharge volume of 2,000 metric tons. Fitted with a large deck, the ship is reported to be able to carry dozens of unmanned assets and scientific observation equipment. A prime advantage is its capability to be deployed in target sea areas.

The sophisticated ship has been developed with amazing speed by the builder CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipping company with construction having begun less than a year back on July 20, 2021.In terms of sheer numbers, China’s People's Liberation Army’s Navy (PLAN) is the largest navy in the world with a battle force of about 355 ships and submarines, including approximately more than 145 major surface combatants. The platforms are mostly modern multi-role platforms. On a modernization spree, PLAN aims to increase its strength to 420 ships by 2025 and 460 ships by 2030.

