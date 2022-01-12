New Delhi: The images and analysis supplied to Reuters by U.S. data analytics firm HawkEye 360 reveal that China has accelerated settlement-building along its disputed border with Bhutan, with more than 200 structures, including two-story buildings, etc to which Indian Security experts underscore the fact that the Chinese do not want to solve this border issue.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Maj Gen Dr G D Bakshi said that China is trying to provoke India, and is trying to do what is called salami-slicing by putting these villages. The way they are using their coastguards, fishing fleets, private fishing fleets, to enforce claims signifies that. So they are now on this program of settling villages all along our border, on the Arunachal border, etc. The reason behind this is that the Chinese are short of regular infantry.

So, in that case, how would they police the border now? "Because they have started this dispute of salami-slicing, we have also done quid pro quo in the Kalash Range and we occupied the strategic sites. We could do that now also. So the Chinese have got into a very innovative solution..these border villages which will act as a trick wire, early warning kind of a thing."

As per the reports, these construction activities were accelerated in 2021 which manifests the reluctance from the Chinese to solve the border issues. In response to these construction activities at the China-Bhutan border, Bhutan's Foreign Ministry stated, "It is Bhutan's policy not to talk about boundary issues in the public."

While China on the other side has maintained its dominating position by proposing that these construction works are being held well inside their boundary and the rationale behind this is "entirely for the improvement of the working and living conditions of the local people.

To this, Major Bakshi replied that Bhutan has its own constraints and they are not in a position to take on China. But India has assured Bhutan that we would be backing them and there's also a treaty obligation.

When asked about the strategy of Chinese to control the remote Doklam plateau which would potentially give China greater access to the adjoining "Chicken's Neck" area, a strategic strip of land that connects India to its northeastern region, to this Maj Bakshi replied, "we had contested this very strongly and we had forced them to move down from the rig lines 200-300 meters down."



It is pertinent to note here that on Wednesday The 14th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China started. When asked about the future of the Indo-China border dispute, Maj Bakshi staunchly replied that "I don't think this issue getting settled and it will keep festering because it is in China's interest not to settle this. They want to keep leverage against you ..any time they want the pretext for hostility with you...either on the matte of Tibet or whatever, then they have the pretext of Border issue and therefore they are not willing to demarcate the border, not willing to exchange maps because they want to keep this issue at pressure point alive."