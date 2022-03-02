Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) identified PC Financial Services (PCFS) who teamed up with a China-based loan app to exploit the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) certificate of registration as an NBFI (Non-Banking Financial Institution) and to violate several norms. The ED has alleged that PCFS is controlled by a Chinese national Zhou Yahui through a series of shell companies. Yahui is the head of Kunlun Tech, the largest online game developer and distributor in China.

The ED has recently found out that the Chinese entity has diverted foreign funds through illegal routes to PCFS, and then got them transferred back to China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore. PCFS is engaged in mobile app-based lending operations and violated Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. Yahui is reported to own assets worth USD 2.2 billion.

The lending operations were carried out through the Cashbean app. Company representatives would collect applications online, and grant loans. They ask customers to pay up to 15 to 25 per cent of the loan amount in advance as a processing fee. In case of non-payment, they would slap the borrowers with 1,500 to 2,000 per cent interest rates, and harassed those who could not pay. Hence, they laundered Rs 11,717 crore in a year.

Meanwhile, the ED investigation has revealed that the loan company diverted money offshore by creating bogus flight tickets and fabricated cloud CCTV storage rental charges invoices. They moved the money across the border through selected branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) and SBM Bank in Mumbai.

The law enforcement agency also found that the companies had created fake invoices for software imports to execute cross-border transactions.

In Telangana alone, loan apps have looted Rs 300 crore. Telangana Police are on high alert as they have been seeing a rise in the number of cyber frauds. They wrote to Google requesting the details of loan apps as they have been constantly rebranding the app. The police have identified 150 such apps besides Cash Being, Easy Loan, Lucky Rupee, Infinity Cash, and Minute Cash.

China-based apps are all over Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp advertising instant loans. The police said that these apps harass customers with obscenities, and morphed photos if the customers fail to repay the loan. They urged people to steer clear of instant loan apps.

