New Delhi: The ongoing 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party is of utmost importance as Chinese Prez Xi Jinping is expected to clinch an unprecedented third term as the party's leader.

The Congress is taking place against the backdrop of the chaotic geopolitical situation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. And with Xi becoming more powerful, the world especially India needs to monitor the outcome carefully.

The week-long congress is the showcase of the power and strength of China as a nation and it is aimed at appointing CCP's top leaders and chalking out the country's policy direction for the next five years.

ETV Bharat spoke to Prashant Kumar Singh, Associate Fellow, and Acting Centre Coordinator, East Asia Centre, MP-IDSA, New Delhi, who follows the strategic and domestic affairs in China, on how significant the current development is for India.

"The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and China's bitter relation with the Taiwan strait. Although the situation in the Himalayas is stable, strategic contestation is the dominant theme of the Congress. It is also taking place at a time when China is struggling to come out of Covid zero policy," he said.

Singh said that the timing is very crucial as it is happening when the international situation and China's internal situation are delicate. "The meeting is making it more exciting for the world to watch as to what kind of leadership is coming out from this Congress", the expert added.

He underlined that the next five years will be very critical in China and a lot of changes are expected to be seen in domestic politics and in the internal arena.

"The international community has to carefully watch the implications. If the Chinese economy is handled professionally then it is a positive sign for the global community. But if ideology takes command of the economy in China, then we do not know what kind of relations will emerge with the world.

Therefore, there is a need to follow what will happen in Chinese politics and economic arena, and what will be their policies and directions. Their directions will set the engagements with the world," he said.

Asked how the outcome of the CCP congress will impact India-China ties, Singh said the basic outlook and the relations with India, South Asia, and other leaders of the world will remain the same though there may be some 'tactical adjustment'.

About 2,300 delegates are meeting to elect party leaders and debate key policies in Beijing. The Chinese President on Sunday wowed to manoeuvre China through grave challenges toward national rejuvenation. He highlighted China's growing strength and rising influence during his first decade in power.

Talking about Taiwan, Xi said China would strive for peaceful reunification — but then gave a grim warning, saying "we will never promise to renounce the use of force and we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary."