Srinagar: Dry weather and light sunshine can finally be witnessed in Kashmir Valley as 40 long days of the king of winter, "Chila Kalaan," comes to an end. However, this time around, "Chila Kalaan" was not too harsh. There were two heavy snowfalls across the valley in 40 days and a total of 15 days of snowfall and rain.

In the first week of January, about 140 flights were canceled at Srinagar Airport over three days due to heavy snowfall. The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was also closed for several days during the "Chila Kalaan". The snowfall between January 2 and 9 affected several feeders of the power department and damaged 300 power transformers.

"Chila Kalaan" also tried to show intensity on its last day and reduced the night temperature. The minimum night temperature in Srinagar was recorded at -1.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum night temperature was recorded at -6.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light rain and snowfall in Kashmir Valley from January 31 to February 3.

After the king of winter, "Chila Kalaan", the 20-day-long "Chila Khurud" has now begun. Heavy snowfall during "Chila khurud" cannot be ruled out, but the intensity of cold during 20 days "Chila Khurud" has gradually decreased. People are hopeful that, like "Chila Kalaan", "Chala Khurd" will not show its tough stance.

The people of Kashmir Valley are facing three phases of severe cold span of 70 days from December 21. These include 40 days of "Chila Kalan", 20 days of "Chila Khurud" and 10 days of "Chila Bacha". And during these 70 days of winter, new cold records are set.