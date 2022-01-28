Kozhikde: One more girl who went missing from the Children's Home at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode has been traced. The lost girl was found in the bus from Mandya in Karnataka. The girl was caught while she was returning home in a private bus from Mandya in Mysore and the first girl was found on Thursday.

The girls who escaped are between the ages of 15 and 18 involved in various cases. With the help of two youths they escaped from the children's home on Thursday evening. According to the city police, two youths who reached a hotel in Bengaluru with the girls at around 2.30 pm on Thursday, tried to book a room.

The hotel staffs on suspicion asked for their documents. The hotel staff tried to detain them when they informed that their mobile phones were stolen and had no documents. One was caught in the midst of this and the others escaped.

Six girls went missing from a children's home on Thursday evening. The girls used a ladder to descend from the top of the institution's building during the Republic Day celebrations. Soon, the police received information that they reached Bangalore.

Following the incident, the State Child Rights Commission visited the children' home. The commission is also conducting a detailed probing into the incident.