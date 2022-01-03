Patna: The Covid immunization for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years commenced in Patna on Monday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the vaccination centre at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) on Monday.

On Day one, altogether 20 children were given Covid jabs. Bihar has 83 lakh children aged between 15 and 18 years, eligible for taking the Covid vaccine.

Bihar Health Minister, Mangal Pandey, said, "The online registration for vaccination to children aged between 15 and 18 years has begun from Monday. The drive to inoculate children will pick up pace in January and we will try to include as many children as possible."

According to information provided by Bihar Health Society, Covid vaccine will be given to at least 83.46 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years.

Altogether, 2801 vaccination session sites have been set up in Bihar.

Gaya in Bihar has the maximum number of vaccination sites (243) and Patna has 87 vaccination sites, said the source.

In a directive issued by Bihar State Health Department, officials have been asked to set up vaccination centres for children quite different from adults.

The state has been divided into different zones for giving Covid vaccines to the children.

In Patna, out of 87 vaccination centres, 53 sites have been established at schools in rural areas of Bihar, 20 sites in urban schools and 24X7 session sites have been opened at 14 medical college hospitals.