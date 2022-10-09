Gurugram (Haryana): Six children drowned in a rain-filled pond in sector 111 of Gurugram on Sunday. A rescue operation is underway. DCP West Deepak Saharan said the police found the clothes of six children near the pond. He added that the body of one child has been recovered and sent to the hospital. Police and NDRF officials, he said, are still in the water looking for other children.

It has been raining in Gurugram for the last two days. Waterlogging has occurred in several places. In Sector-111 also, there was waterlogging due to which a pit turned into a pond. Around half a dozen children went to bathe in the pit and drowned at around 3 pm on Sunday.

When local residents saw the children drowning, they informed the police. At present, NDRF team, fire brigade, civil defence and Gurugram police are present on the spot.