New Delhi: Amid an ongoing fear of the new COVID variant Omicron across India, experts have claimed that children are prone to this new strain. The experts have even suggested early immunization of children and maintaining of COVID appropriate behaviour.



Quoting reports, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said that Omicron in most of the African countries witnessed among sudden increase of Covid19 among children who are getting more infected and admitted to intensive care units.



"There is possibilities of enhancing infection in the paediatric age group is also inevitable, hence we appeal to all the schools and colleges strictly adhere to the Covid protocol and all adults in the school to be vaccinated properly," IMA president Dr JA Jayalal said.



Emphasising on the vaccination for children, Dr Jayalal said that IMA also demand that government should expedite the proposal for vaccination for children about 12-18 years at the earliest.



Also read: WHO warns fears of omicron could spark new vaccine hoarding



According to a study compiled by health institutes in South Africa, the new Covid19 variant Omicron has been increasing hospitalisation among children under five years of age.



Talking to this correspondent, IMA secretary general Dr Jayesh M Lele said government should expedite the process to start vaccination for children.



"There is every possibility that Omicron may affect the pediatrics more easier than the adult population given the fact that the children are yet to get vaccination," said Dr Lele.



He said that government should take urgent steps to start the vaccination process for children.



"The Omicron might not be severe. But what we need is proper precautions and early vaccinations. There is also possibility that it (Omicron) might cause reinfection but there is no reason to worry ," said Dr Lele.



Interestingly, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has also said that children and those unvaccinated are at potential risk when cases rise.

Also read: Rupee slips to 75.53 against dollar on Omicron concerns



For last two years, health experts were of view that Covid19 hardly affect the children. However, the new variant of the SARS-Co -2 has totally changed the scenario and asserted that Omicron may affect the children severely.



"In earlier few variants of Covid19, children were hardly affected because of their strong immunity system. But present studies indicate that children are at risk due to this new variant of Covid19 Omicron," said Vinay Agarwal, renowned padiatrician and health expert.



As per government statistics, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute of India's Covovax, Biological E Ltd, Johnson and Johnson are at different stage of trials for Covid vaccines for children.