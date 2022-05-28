Nawada(Bihar): In an intriguing case from Bihar's Nawada district, people have been thronging the place to see a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, Chaumukhi Kumari. This is because the girl was born with four legs and four hands. The incident came to light when Chaumukhi's parents took her to the Nawada SDO office for aid.

The family of the girl has been seeking the administration's help for the minor's treatment. Previously, the hospital had refused to perform the operation due to a lack of funds. The family is now looking at the District Magistrate's assistance so that Chaumukhi can live a normal life. Chaumukhi's father, Basant Kumar, and mother, Usha Devi, are both residents of Hemja Panchayat in Warsaliganj Block.

Bihar girl child born with birth defects needs aid for surgical intervention

''My daughter has been this way since birth. She was taken to a hospital for the operation, but the doctor refused surgery due to a lack of funds. So, I returned home, disappointed," Basant Kumar, father of Chaumukhi, said. This girl child was first seen by local people. They made a video of her and put it on the social media platform, which has now gone viral.

Gradually, a large number of people started thronging the place to get a glimpse of the child out of curiosity. The father of the child somehow supports the family by working as a laborer. The family has now arrived in Nawada to seek assistance from the District Magistrate. The couple also has an 11-year-old differently-abled son.