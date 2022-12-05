Dhanbad (Jharkhand): A daily wage labourer's girl child was stolen by two bike-borne unidentified miscreants from the pavement near Jodaphatak Kabristan Road at Dhandsar in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. The incident was captured on CCTV but no case has been registered. The labourer claimed that when he approached the police, he was told to search on his own.

The girl child theft was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the spot. The CCTV footage showed the theft of the child at around 10 pm on Saturday night. Aggrieved parents alleged that they were making rounds of the police station to seek justice in the matter. On the other hand, police were saying a complaint was not received about the child stealing.

Two persons riding a bike came to the spot where the child was sleeping along with their parents, as per the sources. Parents of the child are daily wagers and were sleeping near the workplace. One of the bike riders on the pretext of rectifying some snag was waiting for the opportune moment. When the movement of vehicles in the area decreased, the accused stealthily went to the spot and lifted the child. The duo then sped away on the motorcycle.

Ashok Revani, father of the girl child, "We were sleeping at a place near Kabristan Road. After finishing work we decided to spend the night instead of going home. I was sleeping along with my wife and two children. I have two children one is a year-old son and the other one-month-old child. When we woke up to find my girl child missing. When I informed police about the matter, they told us to carry on searches on their own."

On the other hand, Dhandsar police station SHO Raj Kumar feigning ignorance said, "No one came forward to file the complaint. We will look into the matter when an aggrieved person comes to the police station to register the complaint."