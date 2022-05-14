Nalanda (Bihar): One rarely sees a child standing straight and looking into the eyes of a Chief Minister and asking for help regarding his studies. But 11-year-old Sonu Kumar, a resident of Neema Kaul village under Harnaut block of Nalanda, approached Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and told him about the obstacles he is facing in relation to his studies in a polite yet determined manner on Saturday.

The incident took place during the Chief Minister's visit to Nalanda for a public dialogue program. During the program, Sonu, a student of Class VI, approached the Chief Minister and told him that his father Ranvijay Yadav sustains their family by running a yogurt shop and spends all his earnings on alcohol.

"My request is that we need education and there is no proper education in government schools. My father spends all his earnings on alcohol. I am currently taking classes from Anganwadi for Class VI. I told the Chief Minister about my problem after which he assured me help and promised to get admission," Sonu told reporters. He also said that if the government helps him, then he wants to become an IAS or IPS after completing his studies.