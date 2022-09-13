Sitamarhi(Bihar): An eight-year-old child has complained to the police that his mother was not giving him food and beating him. The incident was reported in Bihar's Sitamarhi district. The video of the child complaining about her mother in the police station went viral on social media.

Shivam Kumar, 8 years, a resident of Chandrika Market Street of Sitamarhi district went to the police station and complained that his mother is beating him when he asked for food.

Also read: K'taka: Muslim child dressed as lord Krishna for Janmashtami celebrations

SHO Rakesh Kumar listened to the child and made him sit in the police station for sometime. He arranged food for the child. After that, the SHO called the family members of the child and instructed them not to beat the child, who was sent home with his family members. The SHO also advised the family members to feed the child in time everyday.