Surat: Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat President Gopal Italia alleged that the ruling BJP was throwing stones at an AAP election meeting at Katargam constituency on Saturday in which a child got injured.

The AAP Gujarat chief wrote on Twitter, "Due to the fear of losing Katargam assembly elections, BJP goons pelted stones at my public meeting today, in which a small child got injured due to stone pelting. If we had done some work in 27 years, then today we would not have to throw stones in the public meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party." In an apparent sweep to the BJP, he said, the public will answer BJP's stone pelters with a 'broom', referring to the AAP's official election symbol.

In another instance that has come to the fore, BJP party workers attacked Mahendra Goswami, a local AAP leader of the Limbayat assembly constituency. AAP leader Hasan Safin wrote on Twitter, "After stone pelting on Gopal Italia's sabha a local AAP leader of Limbayat assembly constituency Mahendra Goswami attacked tonight. BJP is losing Gujarat. That’s why attacking AAP leaders!"

Gujarat will hit the polls in two phases, on December 1 and 5. Whether the AAP which has been vocally campaigning against the saffron party sweeps it from the state where it has been in power for more than two decades remains to be seen on December 8 when the counting of votes is scheduled.