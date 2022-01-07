New Delhi: In a tragic incident in Samta Vihar area here in Mukundpur on Friday, a child was killed after he accidentally hanged himself while playing.

The incident, which took place when no adults were present at the spot, saw 13-year-old Banshu alongside his friends playing the game of hanging, but inviting danger in the process.

As per information, during the course of the game, the noose was stuck on Banshu's neck and he started swinging back and forth, seeing which his younger brother rushed to call their father.

It was, however, too late when the latter reached the spot, as once the boy was produced in the hospital after being taken off the noose, he was pronounced dead.

It has been learnt that the children got familiar with the game after they watched it on their phones.

The information of the matter was given to the Bhalswa Dairy Police Station, who took the body in possession and sent it for post-mortem.

