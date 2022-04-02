Kannauj (UP): A child died while his parents and siblings were hospitalised after all of them suffered from vomiting and diarrhea allegedly due to eating samosas in Sukhapurwa village under Thathia police station area of ​​Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Saturday.

Sonu, his wife Parvati and their children Tanvi, Gagan and Ramchandra suddenly complained of vomiting-diarrhea and abdominal spasms after eating samosas. All were admitted to the district hospital where doctors declared Gagan dead. The incident has caused shock and grief in the area. Police have started investigation into the matter.

Dr Shakti Basu at the hospital said that five people from the same family were admitted after complaining of diarrhea. Of these, Gagan had come dead, Dr Basu said. “On knowing the history from the relatives, it was told that two children had stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea," the doctor added.

