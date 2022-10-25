Bhatpara(West Bengal): A child died due to a bomb explosion near a railway track in West Bengal's Bhatapara on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Paswan. The incident took place near railway gate number 28 and 29 at Bhatpara Municipality's ward 10 in Premchand Nagar.

Child dies due to explosion near railway tracks in Bhatpara

"I was doing household work and suddenly heard a blast. When I came outside, a boy with an injured hand was running towards his house and a boy was lying on the spot. I tried to get him up but in vain," said Sushila Verma, a local resident.

According to police sources, Nikhil saw a tin can lying next to the railway track and he kicked it and suddenly the container exploded. Nikhil, one more child, Manoj Shaw, and a woman were injured in the explosion. The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment where Nikhil succumbed to injuries.

Since the incident happened just beside the railway tracks, the local police, Kakinada GRP and RPF rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. A bomb disposal team was called and a bomb was found on the spot. Deputy Commissioner of Police Office North Zone of Barrackpore, S Pandey said, "We have started an investigation into the matter."