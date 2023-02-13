Panaji: A 7-year-old girl died of burn injuries after falling into a bath tub with hot water in a centre for the specially-abled in Old Goa, a police official said on Monday. The child fell into the bath tub, which had hot water, at around 5pm on Sunday in the St Xavier's Training cum Production Centre for Children with Disabilities, and she died at 2am on Monday, the official said.

As per a letter written to the state's Child Welfare Committee by Father Rosario Walter D Souza, who represents the missionary-run centre, the child fell into the bath tub with hot water when the warden had gone to fetch more water.

The mentally unwell child was rushed to a private hospital and then the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital, where she died of 79 per cent burns at 2am on Monday, as per Rosario's communication to the CWC. The Old Goa police station official said the process of filing an FIR was underway in the case, and the district collector has been informed, who has instituted an inquiry under the sub divisional magistrate since the deceased is a minor. (PTI)