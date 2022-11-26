Panipat: A 13-year-old boy died after he accidentally hung himself from a piece of cloth while playing on Saturday. The incident occurred in the Bhalsi village of Panipat. The father of the deceased-identified as Nazim Raja-Koshar said that he went to work in the morning while his wife Nargis along with three children were at home.

Koshar, hailing from West Bengal's Islampur, also said that Raja after offering Namaz asked his mother for milk and then went to play at a nearby vacant quarter. He also said that it was at that time that Raja accidentally hung himself from the ceiling with a piece of cloth.

Seeing that the child had not returned even after a long time Nargis along with other relatives went looking for him. Suddenly, Nazim's younger brother saw that he was hanging from the ceiling of the abandoned quarter.

Koshar said that Nazim was still breathing when his mother took him down from the noose but was declared dead soon after he was rushed to a private hospital. Upon being informed about the incident by the hospital authorities a police team reached the spot and sent the body to the mortuary of a government hospital for post-mortem.