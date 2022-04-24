Nagpur: A four-year-old girl died after accidentally consuming rat poison believing it to be chocolate on Sunday. Gunjan Nilesh Sihiriya (4) consumed rat poison kept at her home in Nagpur. Soon after, she felt unwell and started vomiting. When her mother approached Gunjan and questioned her, she said that she had eaten the 'chocolate'. Hearing this, Gunjan's parents were left shocked and rushed her to a hospital where she passed away.