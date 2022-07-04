Patna: In a heart-rending incident, a five-year-old child enrolled in a coaching institute was thrashed mercilessly by a teacher in Dhanrua police station limits under the Masaurhi sub-division in Patna district of Bihar. The guru-turned-monster kept on beating the student brutally overlooking his cries.

To satisfy his ego, the demonic behavior of the teacher became more virulent. With one hand, he caught hold of the child's hair and gave a hapless boy several blows. Other students were mute spectators of the incident. Later, the child fell to the ground. He was crying for help.

Shocking footage of teacher thrashing a child

Vaibhav Sharma, ASP, Masaurhi sub-division said, "We have identified the erring teacher and owner of the coaching institute. Stringent action will follow soon."

When villagers heard the thrashing of the child, they rushed to the spot and gave the accused teacher a good beating. Later, the injured teacher was taken to a hospital for treatment. It was also reported that during the beating of the child, he fell unconscious and also sustained injuries. The traumatized and injured boy has also been undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident has created panic among the guardians of the other students. The coaching institute has been preparing students to take the entrance test for Netarhat, Sainik schools, and Navodaya Vidyalayas. The owner of the coaching institute, Amarkant Kumar said, the erring teacher has a medical condition. "The teacher has been suffering from high blood pressure. The child was beaten by the teacher excessively. The accused teacher was also thrashed by the villagers. We are planning to remove the erring teacher from the coaching institute."