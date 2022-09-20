Birbhum (WB): The body of a 5-year-old child who was missing since Sunday morning was found in the Shantiniketan area of Birbhum district in West Bengal on Tuesday. Angry locals started agitating after the body was recovered on the rooftop of the victim's neighbour identified as Ruby Bibi from Moldanga village. They set the alleged perpetrator's house on fire.

Five-year-old Shivam Thakur went missing from Talipara of Moldanga village of Santiniketan police station area on the morning of September 18. A massive search operation was conducted by two Additional District Superintendents of Police but the boy was not traceable. On Tuesday, the boy's decomposed body was found on the terrace of the house.

The locals were also agitating against the police who they said failed to locate the child for more than 50 hours after it went missing.

More details are awaited.