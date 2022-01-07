Giridih(Jharkhand): Two died and six other family members are in critical condition due to food poisoning in Takabad Tola of Partudih district under Deori police station area on Thursday.

Dr Devvrat Kumar, Medical Officer, Community Health Centre (CHC) of Deori said, "two family members were brought dead to the hospital and six other family members were brought in critical condition. After preliminary tests, they were referred to Sadar hospital for further treatment. The bodies were handed over to the police for post mortem. As per the villagers, who admitted them, the family had fish and rice at night, then they all fell sick. As of now, no information has been obtained about the poisonous food. We will get to know about it only after post-mortem."

The deceased were identified as Kullu Rana (60 years) and grandson Vipin Kumar (14 years). The whole family went into a deep slumber and did not wake up for a long time in the morning, then the people of the village admitted them to the hospital.

The villagers said that when the family members did not respond to their calls on Friday morning, they broke open the door of the house.

As soon as they barged into the house, they saw all the members lying unconscious. They immediately rushed them to Community Health Center Deori.

One of the villagers said, "the family ate fish on Thursday night and their health started deteriorating thereafter. Probably, it is due to food poisoning, which caused the death of two persons."